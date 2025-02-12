HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala ragging horror: Dumbbells, compasses used for harm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 12, 2025 13:30 IST

Five third-year students have been arrested for allegedly ragging first year students at the Government Nursing College, police said here on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Police registered a case after three first-year students lodged a complaint alleging that the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute.

According to the complaint, the ragging began last November.

The students alleged that they were forced to stand naked and were subjected to brutal acts using dumbbells meant for weightlifting.

 

Further allegations include injuries inflicted using compasses and similar objects followed by the application of lotion on the wounds.

Additionally, they were forced to have cream applied to their faces, heads, and mouths.

The complaint also states that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, three students finally lodged the complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
