Home  » News » 18-year-old MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college

18-year-old MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 17, 2024 20:09 IST
An 18-year-old MBBS student of a medical college in Gujarat's Patan district died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors, an official said Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The college has started a probe into the incident which took place on Saturday.

The deceased, who apparently fell unconscious after being made to stand for a long time, was a first-year MBBS student at the college.

 

The victim, Anil Methaniya, fell unconscious and died during ragging by his seniors at a hostel of the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan on Saturday night, the college dean, Dr Hardik Shah, said.

"The student was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed, and attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead. His classmates said Methaniya died after being made to stand for three hours and introduce himself before seniors at the college hostel," Shah informed.

He said the anti-ragging committee of the college has initiated a probe into the matter, and punitive measures will be taken against the senior students if they are found responsible for ragging.

The student's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Balisana police station said.

A first-year medical student at the college said seven to eight senior students forced a group of juniors to stand for around three hours and introduce themselves one by one.

"They forced us to keep standing and asked us not to get agitated. At last, a student, who was also standing with us, fell unconscious. We rushed him to a hospital where he died," he said on condition of anonymity.

A cousin of Methaniya told reporters that the family was hopeful of getting justice from the college and government.

"I received a call from my uncle that my cousin was hospitalised after falling unconscious. When I arrived here, I learnt that he had died," said Dharmendra Methaniya.

"We are waiting for the postmortem report to find out the exact cause of death. We have found out that some third-year students made him stand for two-three hours as part of ragging due to which he felt dizzy and fell down," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
