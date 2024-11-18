News
15 seniors booked after death of Guj medical student during ragging

15 seniors booked after death of Guj medical student during ragging

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 18, 2024 19:20 IST
The police registered an offence against 15 students of a medical college in Gujarat's Patan district following the death of an 18-year-old student who was allegedly ragged by them, officials said on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, all second-year MBBS students, allegedly made some juniors, including the victim, stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday night and subjected them to "mental and physical torture," as per the first information report.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, the FIR said.

 

The accused students have been suspended from their hostel and academic activities until further orders, said officials from the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan.

The victim, Anil Methaniya, a first-year MBBS student, fell unconscious and died allegedly after being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a hostel of the college on Saturday night, the college dean, Dr Hardik Shah, said on Sunday.

The college's anti-ragging committee chaired by Dr Shah took the statements of 26 students -- 11 of the first-year and 15 second-year students.

The committee found that 11 first-year students were subjected to ragging by a group of 15 second-year students, a college official said on Monday.

As per the FIR lodged at Balisana police station shortly after midnight on Monday, the 15 accused called 11 first-year students, including Methaniya and his classmates, to a hostel room on Saturday night for "introduction".

They made the juniors stand for nearly three-and-a half hours while forcing them to sing and dance, utter abusive words and not leave the room.

Methaniya's health deteriorated as the students were subjected to mental and physical torture. The victim fainted and fell down at around midnight. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the FIR stated.

Based on a complaint by the college's additional dean Dr Anil Bhathija, the FIR was lodged against 15 students under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, and using obscene words.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
