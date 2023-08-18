Kerala priests oppose papal edict on uniform holy mass

Over 300 priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Friday said they cannot accept the warning issued by the papal representative to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner as prescribed by the synod or face consequences -- as it goes against their conscience.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The priests met at the Archbishop's House in Kochi under the banner of 'Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi' and discussed the stern warning issued to them by pontifical delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil on Thursday. He had said that those who oppose the Syro-Malabar Church Synod's decision will invite canonical punishment.

In a statement, the 'Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi', a body of priests of the archdiocese, said the meeting has decided to constitute a 12-member ad hoc committee to directly meet the pontifical delegate and discuss the issue.

Strongly opposing the move to impose uniformity in celebrating Holy Mass, the statement said, "It is against our conscience. We don't think Pope Francis is telling us to deceive our conscience."

The decision came a day after Archbishop Vasil issued a hard-hitting letter addressing priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, directing them to follow the synod-approved Holy Mass from August 20.

The pontifical delegate warned them that any disobedience to this order would be considered "voluntary, personal, and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father."

The synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic church had introduced the uniform way of celebrating Holy Mass in August 2021. According to it, priests celebrating Holy Mass must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service and turn towards the altar for the rest of the mass.

While all other dioceses under the Syro-Malabar have adopted the instruction approved by the synod, the majority of priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, supported by their laity, opposed it, saying they could not depart from the tradition of celebrating mass with the priest facing the faithful throughout.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic church is one of the 22 Eastern Oriental Churches in full communion with the Pope.

Vasil was appointed by the Vatican to address and resolve the ongoing conflict over unified mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, where discontent has been brewing for some time among a significant section of priests, nuns, and laity over the synodal decision to "impose" uniformity in celebrating Holy Mass in churches under its control.

He also ordered that the letter of Pope Francis regarding the celebration be read out on August 20 in all parish churches, filial churches, and all other institutions under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese where Sunday Qurbana is celebrated.

The priests refused to accept this order as well, saying the reason behind such a warning is that someone has misled the papal delegate.

Vasil had warned that any disobedience to this order would be construed as an act of impeding the right of the Holy Father to communicate with the people of God, which will be considered a "serious delict" against the Holy Father, with subsequent canonical penal sanctions.

The pontifical delegate had also urged the priests to think seriously about the pledge of obedience taken at the time of their sacred ordination.