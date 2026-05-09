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Kerala Police Warns Of New Mattress Cyber Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 09:22 IST

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Kerala Police are warning online shoppers about a new mattress cyber fraud where scammers impersonate customer care representatives to steal money.

All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Kerala Police warn of a new cyber fraud targeting online mattress buyers.
  • Fraudsters pose as fake customer care representatives to scam customers.
  • Scammers pressure customers into making immediate payments for mattress orders.
  • Police advise verifying the authenticity of calls and messages related to online orders.
  • Victims of cyber financial fraud should report incidents via the cyber helpline or National Cyber Crime Portal.

The Kerala police have issued a warning over a new form of cyber fraud targeting people buying mattresses online.

In a statement, the state police said that fraudsters are approaching customers by posing as fake customer care representatives of mattress companies.

 

How The Mattress Cyber Fraud Works

According to police, scammers contact people who purchase products on major online shopping platforms by phone and WhatsApp.

"The fraud usually begins soon after an order is placed, with scammers claiming that the payment has failed or that there is a problem in confirming the order. They then pressure customers into making another payment immediately by claiming that the delivery would be completed only after the payment is made," police said.

Protecting Yourself From Online Fraud

The fraudsters allegedly collect money via QR codes, UPI payments, or bank transfers, then disappear, the statement said.

Police advised customers to verify the authenticity of calls and messages related to online orders and collect customer care numbers only from official websites.

People have also been warned never to share bank details, OTPs or screen-sharing access with strangers.

Police said the warning is issued following frequent complaints of similar cyber fraud reported in the state and other parts of the country.

Victims of cyber financial fraud should immediately report the matter through the cyber helpline number 1930 or via the National Cyber Crime Portal, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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