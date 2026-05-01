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Kerala Nursing Student Found Dead In Bengaluru Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 15:47 IST

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Police in Bengaluru are investigating the death of a 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala, found in his hostel room, amid suspicions of suicide and allegations of foul play by the student's family.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala was found dead in his Bengaluru hostel room.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, with a suicide note found at the scene.
  • The student's father suspects foul play and has urged police to conduct a thorough investigation.
  • The father alleges his son was wrongly implicated in a prior incident involving drug use in the hostel.

A 19-year-old student from Kerala, who was studying at a private nursing college here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Adhityan P A, a second-year student at a nursing college in Bommasandra, they said.

 

Investigation Launched Into Student's Death

On April 29, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said, adding that he left behind a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he may have been suffering from depression, and there may have been other issues which are being probed, a senior police officer said.

Father Suspects Foul Play

According to police, in his complaint, the deceased's father, Pradeep S, claimed that a college representative informed him upon his arrival in Bengaluru that his son had died under suspicious circumstances and that it was a case of suicide in the college hostel.

"However, I firmly believe that my son would not have taken such a step. He was of good character and mentally strong. Therefore, I strongly suspect foul play in his death," he claimed.

Allegations of Drug Use in Hostel

He also highlighted an incident that occurred approximately 20 days ago, when his son informed him that some of his hostel roommates were involved in drug use and were caught by hostel authorities.

"They were warned along with my son, although he was innocent and not involved in the incident. This situation may be relevant to the present case," he stated.

The complainant has urged the police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and take appropriate legal action.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Hebbagudi Police Station here. Further investigation is underway, and all allegations are being examined, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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