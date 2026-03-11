HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Student Death in Assam Hostel Leads to Ragging Probe

Student Death in Assam Hostel Leads to Ragging Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 15:40 IST

March 11, 2026 15:40 IST

The tragic death of a class 9 student in Assam, found in his hostel, has triggered a police investigation into allegations of ragging at the residential school.

Photograph: Sourav25EC/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • A class 9 student in Assam was found dead in his school hostel, raising suspicions of suicide.
  • Ragging is suspected as a potential cause of the student's death, prompting a police investigation.
  • The school principal has pledged full cooperation with the investigation and emphasised the school's anti-ragging policy.
  • The deceased's brother believes ragging led to the student taking his own life.

A class 9 student of a residential school in Assam's Cachar district was found dead in his hostel, in a suspected case of suicide due to ragging, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the boy, identified as Arindam Das from a village near Silchar town, was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the school located in Pailapool in Lakhipur police station area this morning, an officer said.

 

"He returned to school on March 8 after vacation. I believe he took the extreme step due to ragging," the deceased's brother, Ajay Das, said.

School's Response to the Incident

School principal Viswas Kumar told PTI that a thorough probe will be conducted by the school authorities besides those by the police and civil administration.

"Our school has a strong anti-ragging committee. If anybody is found guilty, strong action will be taken," he added.

Police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

