Student Death in Assam Hostel Leads to Ragging Probe

The tragic death of a class 9 student in Assam, found in his hostel, has triggered a police investigation into allegations of ragging at the residential school.

A class 9 student of a residential school in Assam's Cachar district was found dead in his hostel, in a suspected case of suicide due to ragging, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the boy, identified as Arindam Das from a village near Silchar town, was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the school located in Pailapool in Lakhipur police station area this morning, an officer said.

"He returned to school on March 8 after vacation. I believe he took the extreme step due to ragging," the deceased's brother, Ajay Das, said.

School's Response to the Incident

School principal Viswas Kumar told PTI that a thorough probe will be conducted by the school authorities besides those by the police and civil administration.

"Our school has a strong anti-ragging committee. If anybody is found guilty, strong action will be taken," he added.

Police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.