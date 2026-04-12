Home » News » Football Feud Turns Violent: Kerala Police Probe Attempted Murder After Car Ramming

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Kerala police have launched an investigation into an attempted murder case where a gang allegedly rammed a car following a heated dispute during a football match, leaving three young men seriously injured.

Photograph: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Kerala police are investigating an attempted murder case stemming from a dispute during a football match.

A gang led by Rashid allegedly rammed a car carrying three young men from Nattukal, causing it to overturn.

The victims identified the attackers as individuals they had a prior dispute with during a football match two months prior.

The accused are currently absconding, and police are actively working to locate and apprehend them in connection with the attempted murder.

The incident highlights the escalation of sports-related disputes into serious acts of violence, prompting a thorough police investigation.

Police have launched a probe after a gang allegedly attempted to murder three youth by ramming their vehicle with a car following a dispute during a football match.

Perinthalmanna police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a nine-member gang led by Rashid, a native of Nattukal in Palakkad district, in connection with the incident.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Shameel (20), Muhammad Irfan (20) and Salmanul Faris (28), all natives of Nattukal.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm when the car in which the victims were travelling was hit by another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Due to the impact, the victims' car overturned, and they were rushed to a hospital.

Police, after examining CCTV footage, found that the vehicle coming from the opposite direction had deliberately rammed the victims' car, officials said.

Subsequently, the injured's statements were recorded, in which they said they had a dispute with Rashid and his associates during a football match two months earlier.

They told police that when they reached Kappuparambu near Thazhakkodu on the Kozhikodeâ Palakkad road, members of Rashid's gang arrived on motorcycles and attacked their car with weapons.

Though they managed to flee in their car, the attackers chased them and continued the assault, police said.

The injured further stated that a red car driven by the accused then came from the opposite direction and rammed into their vehicle, causing it to lose control and overturn, officials said.

Police said the accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.