Kerala MLA Kappan Unhappy With Proposed Cabinet Sharing

Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan voices his discontent over the proposed Cabinet allocation, raising questions about fairness and the accommodation of all members within the UDF team.

Photograph: Courtesy Jose K Mani on Facebook

Key Points UDF Independent MLA Mani C Kappan expresses dissatisfaction over proposed Kerala Cabinet allocation.

Kappan was offered a ministerial berth for 2.5 years, which he did not accept.

Kappan highlights previous assurances from UDF leaders regarding a full ministerial tenure.

Kappan emphasises the importance of accommodating all members in 'Team UDF'.

The UDF government in Kerala is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.

UDF Independent MLA Mani C Kappan on Sunday openly expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed Cabinet allocation, saying that if it is a "Team UDF", everyone should be accommodated.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Cardinal Baselios Cleemis.

Kappan said that during a UDF meeting on Saturday, he was offered a ministerial berth for 2.5 years, after which Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob would take his place in the Cabinet.

He said there would be another meeting after which a final decision on the Cabinet berth would be taken.

Kappan Claims Previous Assurances of Full Term

When asked whether any UDF leaders had earlier offered him a full tenure as minister, Kappan said Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala had indicated so during the election campaign.

"Satheesan, in his speech in Pala, had said that Kappan would return from Thiruvananthapuram in a vehicle with an official flag. Chennithala, at an election convention, had said that a big reward was waiting for Pala," he said.

He said he would make his stand clear once UDF leaders convey their final decision on whether he would be made a minister only for 2.5 years.

Team UDF: Inclusion and Accommodation

"It was called Team UDF. Aren't all in the team? I was an international volleyball player. Can one man be removed from the team for the game," he asked.

Kappan said he had played alongside legendary volleyball player Jimmy George even though their standards of the game were different. "But for that, I was not made to sit out while the game was played," he said.

Regarding his meeting with Cardinal Cleemis, Kappan said it was not to put pressure on the government over his ministerial berth, but was due to personal friendship and connection.

"I did not seek any recommendation from him. You can ask him," he said.

He said that during the UDF meeting on Saturday, the proposal for a 2.5-year ministerial term was put forward.

"I did not agree to it and came out. Anoop Jacob has responded to the suggestion. I am not ready to create any problem," he said.

Kappan had defeated Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani and BJP leader Shone George from the Pala constituency.

The UDF government is set to be sworn in on Monday.