Kerala High Court refuses to halt release of film linked to Venjaramoodu murders

The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition seeking to block the release of a film purportedly inspired by the Venjaramoodu murders, ensuring the film can proceed despite concerns about its potential impact on the ongoing trial.

Key Points Kerala High Court dismissed a plea to restrain the release of a film claimed to be based on the Venjaramoodu mass murder case.

The petitioner, father of the accused, argued the film's release would lead to a media trial and prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial.

The court rejected the argument that the film's release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.

The film 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, is at the centre of the legal dispute.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea by the father of an accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case to restrain the release of a film which he claimed was based on the incident.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea of Abdal Rahim, father of A R Afan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.

Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.

The detailed order is awaited.

Legal Arguments Against the Film Release

Rahim had moved the High Court against the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, claiming that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect Afan's right to a fair trial.

He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.