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Home  » News » Kerala High Court refuses to halt release of film linked to Venjaramoodu murders

Kerala High Court refuses to halt release of film linked to Venjaramoodu murders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 12:57 IST

The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition seeking to block the release of a film purportedly inspired by the Venjaramoodu murders, ensuring the film can proceed despite concerns about its potential impact on the ongoing trial.

Key Points

  • Kerala High Court dismissed a plea to restrain the release of a film claimed to be based on the Venjaramoodu mass murder case.
  • The petitioner, father of the accused, argued the film's release would lead to a media trial and prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial.
  • The court rejected the argument that the film's release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.
  • The film 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, is at the centre of the legal dispute.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea by the father of an accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case to restrain the release of a film which he claimed was based on the incident.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea of Abdal Rahim, father of A R Afan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.

 

Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.

The detailed order is awaited.

Legal Arguments Against the Film Release

Rahim had moved the High Court against the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, claiming that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect Afan's right to a fair trial.

He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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