News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Kerala Story has been cleared by censor board, says SC, refuses stay

The Kerala Story has been cleared by censor board, says SC, refuses stay

Source: PTI
May 02, 2023 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie The Kerala Story on grounds that it’s a "worst kind of hate speech” and an ”audio-visual propaganda”.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views.

Pasha said, "This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is a completely audio-visual propaganda."

 

The bench said, ”There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum.”

Sibal then said that he will do whatever necessary.

Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the high court. Pasha said there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

”This is not a ground. Otherwise everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court,” the bench said. 

Pasha said that is why he has filed an intervention application in the hate speech matter.       

Justice Joseph said though he may not be advising the petitioner but for seeking appropriate remedy a substantial writ petition needs to be filed. 

The Hindi film is based on the theme of religious conversion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lawyer offers prize to prove claims in 'Kerala Story'
Lawyer offers prize to prove claims in 'Kerala Story'
ISIS: The Kerala Connection
ISIS: The Kerala Connection
Kerala man sentenced to life for joining Islamic State
Kerala man sentenced to life for joining Islamic State
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CM slams 'The Kerala Story' for damaging state image

CM slams 'The Kerala Story' for damaging state image

Don't want ban but...: Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story'

Don't want ban but...: Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances