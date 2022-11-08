Kerala guv-CM tiff escalates, Khan alleges oligarchy exists in CPM-ruled state

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government on various issues, on Monday alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in Communist Party of India-Marxist-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to the media over various issues, in Kochi, November 7, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government over various issues, including vice-chancellor appointments, Khan claimed he was "threatened of dire consequences" by the activists of the Left organisations.

During his interaction with the media in Kochi, Khan also targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan politically claiming that he knows him very well and the veteran Marxist leader had a history of scooting from a police station in Kannur district seeing the gun taken out by a young IPS officer when he had tried to free a murder accused forcibly from police custody.

The brief interaction session held at the guest house also saw Khan ousting journalists of two news channels, accusing them of alleging that they are cadres who masquerade as media. Both the ruling Left Democratic Front and opposition Congress strongly criticised Khan's act.

Referring to the developments in the CPI-M-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where the Mayor's office allegedly writing to the CPI-M leadership seeking the "priority list" of the party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body, Khan alleged that the party cadres and relatives of the left leaders were getting jobs while the qualified youths were forced to leave the state in search of employment.

"The letter which is being discussed is not the first of its kind. Many other such letters exist with people. They will come into light very soon. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala," the Governor alleged.

He said young men and women in Kerala have to go to other states and foreign countries looking for jobs, "but the relatives of the CPI-M leadership, they are accommodated in universities right from temporary jobs to the permanent jobs, its only cadre are being recruited.

He also claimed that the people were asking are all the jobs under Kerala government reserved for cadres and the university jobs for powerful people in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mayor Arya Rajendran had on Sunday categorically denied that no such letter was sent to anyone and had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister against the "fake letter."

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, alleged that the Vice-Chancellors were not allowed to perform their duties.

Referring to the Students Federation of India protest against Ciza Thomas who was recently appointed by him as the VC in-charge of Kerala's Abdul Kalam Technological University, Khan said, "Right now, a situation is being created where the vice-chancellors are being stopped from performing their duties. Law and order issues are being created. I am threatened of dire consequences. I am ready to face. Let them come where they want to come."

He also attacked the Left party and Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan over the November 15 protest march to Raj Bhavan.

"Barge into Raj Bhavan if you have the guts, attack me on the road," Khan said, adding that "I am waiting to come to their dharna. I request don't hold it on the 15th. Hold it on a day when I am in Raj Bhavan. I will come. Let's have a public debate."

As the war of words between the governor and the chief minister intensified, Khan targeted Vijayan politically, claiming that he had gone on to say that he doesn't know who the governor was.

"The Chief Minister is going to the extent of saying he doesn't know who I am... I know how in Kannur he (Vijayan) tried to free a man who was arrested by police in a murder case, and he tried to do it forcibly and when a young IPS officer took out the revolver, then what happened to him he only knows, he had to go back home to change his clothes," Khan said, mocking at Vijayan.

Continuing his attack against the government, the Governor also claimed that the CPI-M central leadership has distanced itself from finance minister KN Balagopal's remarks allegedly affecting the unity of the country.

He had earlier accused Balagopal of violating his oath of office and informed the chief minister that the minister had ceased to enjoy his "pleasure".

The CM has rejected Khan's demand that "constitutionally appropriate" action be taken against Balagopal, reiterating his faith in his cabinet colleague.

"The Central leadership (of CPI-M) refused to side with them on the statement of the finance minister. When the rally happens, I would ask Sitaram Yechury to make his stand clear whether anybody from outside Kerala cannot understand the education system of Kerala, particularly a person from Uttar Pradesh. Why do they not issue a statement on that?" Khan said.

When reporters pointed out that there was no such public statement in this regard, Khan claimed that the matter was discussed in the central committee of the party.

Asked about the Left government's move to approach the court against him, Khan said his was not an elected job and if he was guilty of breaching any law or propriety, one can go to the court or to the President.