Rediff.com  » News » Now, Kerala Guv wants action against state's finance minister

Now, Kerala Guv wants action against state's finance minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2022 15:15 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing that he has 'ceased to enjoy pleasure' in Finance Minister K N Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, an official source said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the finance minister has 'ceased to enjoy my pleasure'.

He also directed the chief minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
