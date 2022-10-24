News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs: Kerala CM

Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs: Kerala CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2022 14:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine universities in the state.

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan said the Governor has no such powers and accused him of acting against the Constitution and the essence of democracy.

The chief minister alleged that the Governor's move was an encroachment on the powers of a democratically elected government, and the universities that are supposed to be academically independent.

 

A day after Khan kicked up a political storm seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine varsities in the state, Vijayan said it was an unusual move and accused him of "waging war" with an intention to "destroy" the universities in the state.

"It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said, adding that the chancellor has no authority to seek their resignations.

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Palakkad for being contrary to University Grants Commission regulations, Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, also issued directions for the resignations to reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Won't resign', Kannur varsity VC on Guv's order
'Won't resign', Kannur varsity VC on Guv's order
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
Guv attacks Pinarayi, shares videos of 2019 heckling
Guv attacks Pinarayi, shares videos of 2019 heckling
Bengal teen dials childline to prevent her marriage
Bengal teen dials childline to prevent her marriage
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
'He's like a lion when he enters sets'
'He's like a lion when he enters sets'
'Won't resign', Kannur varsity VC on Guv's order
'Won't resign', Kannur varsity VC on Guv's order
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kerala CM behind police inaction in varsity case: Guv

Kerala CM behind police inaction in varsity case: Guv

Kerala guv instructs VCs of 9 varsities to resign

Kerala guv instructs VCs of 9 varsities to resign

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances