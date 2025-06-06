Kerala govt's decision on Bakrid holiday triggers uproar

The Kerala Government's decision to change Bakrid holiday triggered a political row in the state on Friday with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) accusing it of attempting to implement "communal agenda and fascism" in the state.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Originally Friday (June 6) was marked as holiday for Bakrid. However, following the reports that the festival would be celebrated on Saturday across the state, on Thursday, the Kerala government announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday for Bakrid.

As per the change, government also declared that June 6 (Friday) would be a regular working day.

Officials, in a statement, said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.

However, Indian Union Muslim League and a few Muslim outfits criticised the government's move to change the holiday. Responding to these criticisms, government on Thursday night, announced that all educational institutions, including professional colleges, would be closed on Friday.

However, it failed to pacify the ruffled feathers.

IUML, the second largest coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF, said though Friday was declared a public holiday earlier, the Left government cancelled it for no reason.

The government's act was amounted to provoke the minority community, senior IUML leader P M A Salam charged.

"The Left (government) is attempting to implement more communalism and fascism than the BJP and the Sangh Parivar in the state," he alleged in a TV channel.

However, General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly rejected the charges and said the government had shown reluctance in changing the holiday.

He said the government took only some time to think and take a decision as there was change in the festival schedule.

"After consulting with the CM, Friday was declared a holiday by 7.30 pm on Thursday. There is no need for any sorrow or protest on that. However, the opposition is trying to take political mileage over the matter," Sivankutty told reporters here.

He also accused the Opposition of politicising even trivial matters.

CPI-M leader and the party candidate in Nilambur bypoll, M Swaraj, also shared similar views and said such controversies do not deserve even a reply.

He alleged that the row over the holiday on account of the Muslim community's festival was an attempt to mislead the ongoing campaign for the June 19 bypoll.

"An election is generally an occasion or platform to discuss healthy and democratic debates, discussions on development and the policies of the government but the opposition has been trying to mislead it and mix up communal venom in it since the beginning," he told reporters in Malappuram.

He also accused the Congress-UDF of trying to create controversies out of void.