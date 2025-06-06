Delhi govt bans illegal animal sacrifice, social media sharing on Eid

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 06, 2025 01:15 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory warning against "illegal sacrifice" of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Eid-ul-Azha on Friday.

IMAGE: A vendor feeds the goats at a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, June 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The advisory features a ban on taking or sharing photos and videos of the sacrifice rituals on social media platforms.

It mandates that all sacrificial rituals must occur exclusively at designated locations, explicitly prohibits sacrifices on roadsides, streets, or any public spaces.

 

Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the strictures were a matter of protecting "our cultural and environmental heritage, of which animal welfare is an integral part."

"We will not tolerate any illegal sacrifices or cruelty during the festival celebration. Strict compliance with the advisory is non-negotiable, and violators will face immediate action from the law enforcement agencies," he said, according to a statement.

The advisory cites existing laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as a legal recourse to its strictures.

Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, prohibits slaughter outside designated slaughterhouses, especially for animals that are pregnant, have offspring less than three months old, or are uncertified by a veterinary doctor.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, further classify camels as non-food animals, making their slaughter illegal.

The Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994, also strictly prohibits the slaughter of cows in Delhi.

The advisory has been forwarded to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Development), as well as the DMs, DCPs, commissioner (MCD), and other authorities, with instructions to enforce animal welfare laws rigorously, the statement read.

