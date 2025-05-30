BJP trashes reports of distributing sindoor to women

No politician should use such language, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday as it chastised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her choice of words targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: BJP Mahila Morcha supporters take part in 'Sindoor Shaurya' rally to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor', in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

It rejected as fake news a media report that claimed the ruling BJP planned to distribute vermilion among women to mark the government's anniversary.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Mamata Banerjee has said what should never be spoken. No politician or elected representative should use a language... (she said) 'Is PM Modi the husband of every woman?' What kind of language is this?"

But yes, Modi is a 'sewak' (servant) to everyone; he is like a father to some and a brother to others, he told reporters.

Attacking the Trinamool Congress supremo, Patra said, "There is no doubt, however, that if someone has worked to shelter Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, it is Mamata Banerjee. They are fond of her."

The BJP MP from Puri rejected media reports as 'fake news' that the ruling BJP planned to distribute vermilion (sindoor) among women to mark the Narendra Modi government's anniversary.

He accused opposition parties, which had cited the report to slam the BJP for politicising Operation Sindoor, of spreading this propaganda to belittle India's military action against Pakistan and terror sites there.

Banerjee had hit back at Modi on Thursday after the prime minister launched a sharp political attack on her government.

Referring to the report, she said, "Please remember, every woman has respect, they accept sindoor only from her husband... The way you are talking... you are not the husband of everybody; why are you not giving sindoor to your Mrs first?" she said.

Banerjee had said she did not want to get into such details but claimed that she was compelled to do so. "The Centre named it Operation Sindoor for political gains ahead of upcoming elections (in various states)," she alleged.

"First, he (Modi) used to call himself a tea-seller, then a chowkidar, and now he has come to sell sindoor. He cannot sell sindoor like this," Banerjee said, drawing condemnation from the BJP for her choice of words.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also dubbed the news report as 'fake' and slammed the West Bengal chief minister for acting like a troll to use a baseless story for politics.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, however, claimed the BJP was forced to withdraw its campaign due to the backlash.

'Now they are calling the cheap plan fake news,' she said on X, reacting to Malviya's comments.