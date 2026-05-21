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Kerala Government Vows Zero Tolerance For Political Murders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 20:51 IST

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Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has announced a 'zero tolerance' policy towards political murders, addressing concerns over parole granted in the Periya murder case and reinforcing the government's commitment to curbing political violence.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • Kerala government announces a 'zero tolerance' policy towards political murders.
  • Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeks report on parole granted to accused in the 2019 Periya twin murder case.
  • The government aims to send a strong message against political violence in Kerala.
  • Minister emphasises that political engagement should be ideological, not violent.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the Congress-led UDF government would have "zero tolerance" towards political murders, while reacting to the parole granted to the accused in the 2019 Periya twin murder case in Kasaragod district.

Government Action on Periya Murder Case

The minister said he had sought an urgent report on the parole granted to the accused in the killing of two Youth Congress workers at Periya during the Left rule.

 

"As Home Minister, I have sought an urgent report regarding the granting of parole to the accused in the Periya murder case," Chennithala said in a Facebook post.

Condemnation of Political Violence

"In a democratic country like India, the brutal murder of two young men merely because they worked for a political party can never be accepted under any circumstances. This is not only my responsibility as Home Minister, but also my duty as a father of children of that age," he said.

The minister said that allowing the accused in such a serious case to move around freely sends the wrong message to society.

"The fact that the accused in such a heinous murder case are able to walk around freely without any concern sends a wrong message in a civilised society," he said.

Strict Stand Against Political Murders

Chennithala said the new government would adopt a strict stand against all forms of political violence.

"Not just in the Periya murder case, this government will have zero tolerance towards all political murders," he said.

"We can engage in politics in a healthy manner and fight ideologically. But if you take up weapons, prison will be waiting for you," the minister added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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