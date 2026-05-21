Kerala Government Orders Probe Into Periya Murder Parole

The Kerala government has launched an urgent inquiry into the controversial parole granted to the accused in the Periya twin murder case, a politically sensitive incident involving the death of two Youth Congress workers.

Key Points Kerala government orders inquiry into parole granted to accused in Periya twin murder case.

The inquiry will examine all aspects of the parole approval process.

The Periya murder case involves the killing of two Youth Congress workers in 2019.

Five accused in the Periya case have reportedly been granted parole, triggering political concern.

The Kerala government seeks clarity on whether proper procedures were followed in granting parole.

The Congress-led UDF government on Thursday ordered an urgent and detailed inquiry into the parole granted to the accused in the Periya twin murder case, directing senior officials to submit a report at the earliest.

Inquiry into Parole Approval

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has asked Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bishwanath Sinha to examine all aspects of the parole approval, including the circumstances under which it was cleared, and to report back without delay, his office said here.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, it said.

Background of the Periya Murder Case

The issue relates to the controversial Periya twin murder case in Kasaragod district, in which Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were killed on February 17, 2019.

The victims were allegedly attacked and murdered in what police described as a politically motivated incident, and the case later led to the arrest and prosecution of several CPI(M) workers.

Concerns Over Parole Procedures

According to officials, the prison department had approved parole procedures just before the CPI(M)-led LDF government stepped down from office.

At present, five accused, including the prime accused in the case, have reportedly been granted parole, which has triggered political concern and fresh scrutiny.

Ongoing Legal and Political Scrutiny

The case has been under multiple stages of trial and court proceedings over the years and continues to draw significant political attention in Kerala due to allegations of party rivalry and violence linked to the incident.

With the latest development, the new Congress-led UDF government is now seeking clarity on whether proper procedures were followed in granting parole and whether any irregularities were involved.

The report from the Home Department is expected to play a key role in deciding the next steps.