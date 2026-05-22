CPI(M) Vows To Protect Dalit Families From Eviction In Kochi

The CPI(M) has pledged to prevent the eviction of Dalit families from disputed land in Kochi, asserting the land is government-owned and criticising the eviction process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI(M) claims disputed land in Kochi, where Dalit families reside, is government-owned.

CPI(M) leaders vow to block any attempts to evict Dalit families from the disputed land.

The party alleges the advocate commission is biased in its efforts to evict the families.

CPI(M) urges the UDF government to intervene and allow the Dalit families to remain in their homes.

Past attempts to evict the families were unsuccessful when the LDF was in power, according to CPI(M).

The CPI(M) on Friday claimed that the disputed land at Pariyathukavu near Kizhakkambalam here, where several Dalit families were living for decades was government land and the party will block any attempts to remove them from the area.

CPI(M) leaders, former state Higher Education Minister R Bindu and ex-MLA P V Sreenijin, visited the Dalit colony and told reporters that the disputed area of around 2.5 acres was part of 19 acres of government land.

CPI(M) Alleges Government Inaction

They also claimed that the government was unaware of the litigation over ownership of the 2.5 acre land between two private individuals.

They claimed that after the Supreme Court verdict of 2022-23 in favour of one of the private individuals, a Munsiff Court directed the Tahsildar to evict the Dalit families and that is when the government came to know about the issue.

Accusations of Bias in Eviction Process

Sreenijin also alleged the head of the advocate commission, which is trying to get the Dalit families evicted, was acting in a "biased manner".

Bindu, meanwhile, contended that as the Dalit families did not have the money to go all the way up to the apex court, they could not contest the order.

They were both of the view that the present UDF government should intervene and ensure the Dalit families can continue living in the area as they have been provided water and electricity connections and were residing at the site for decades.

Past Attempts and Current Government's Stance

Bindu claimed that, in the past, 14 attempts to evict the Dalit families were unsuccessful as the LDF was in power and the police did not resort to violence.

"However, as soon as the UDF came to power, there was a change in police behaviour as it used violence against women and tried to evict families by force. It is condemnable," she contended.

She also claimed that the LDF government had held several discussions to resolve the matter.

Proposed Solutions and Court Directives

Sreenijin claimed that the Left government moved the Kerala High Court for a survey of the 19 acre piece of land and it had directed the District Collector to carry out the exercise.

"Notices were issued to the private individual claiming ownership of the dispute land to produce the records in support of his claims, but there was no response from his side," he said.

He recommended giving the private individual another piece of land and letting the Dalit families continue living where they are now.

On Thursday, a Munsiff court directed the police to complete the eviction process by May 23.

The order of the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court came following a report submitted before it by the advocate commission, which stated that efforts to evict the families on Wednesday had failed due to strong opposition from local residents.

The eviction drive had turned violent as residents resisted the commission's attempt to enter the area, forcing the police to use water cannons and arrest several individuals to disperse the protestors.

The police later also registered a case against 50 identifiable persons who allegedly obstructed public servants from discharging their duties.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has instructed that a comprehensive investigation be conducted into the police action related to the eviction drive.

The affected Dalit families have appealed against their eviction, but their petitions have been dismissed by courts on every occasion.

They have claimed that the land they have been residing on is government land and not privately owned.