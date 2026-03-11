Social Media Star Monalisa Bhonsle Marries in Kerala After Seeking Police Protection

Social media sensation Monalisa Bhonsle defied family pressure and celebrated an interfaith marriage in Kerala, highlighting the state's progressive stance on love and choice.

Key Points Monalisa Bhonsle, a social media personality, married her Muslim friend in Kerala after seeking police protection.

The couple chose Kerala due to its reputation for supporting interfaith relationships and personal choice in marriage.

Bhonsle cited family pressure against the relationship as the reason for seeking police assistance and marrying in Kerala.

The wedding was attended by prominent political figures, highlighting the state's support for the couple's decision.

Bhonsle is considering settling in Kerala and pursuing opportunities in Malayalam cinema.

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, tied the knot with her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in nearby Poovar, hours after seeking police protection to evade the family's pressure.

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the Indore girl had shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh last year.

The wedding ceremony was solemnised at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, ruling CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and other prominent leaders of the Marxist party.

While the bride was clad in a red saree wearing sindhoor, the groom, an actor from Maharashtra, chose to wear a white shirt and mundu (dhoti).

The couple later said they like Kerala very much and they are happy to get married here.

The Couple's Perspective

Bhonsle said her family did not like their relationship and pressured her to marry another person.

"That's why we decided to get married here. I am feeling very much happy now. Kerala is a state that supports people beyond religion and caste. Here, anyone can marry according to their choice and live happily. That's why we came here," she said.

She said she has offers in Malayalam cinema and is thinking about settling in the southern state.

The groom said they became friends through social media, and it was a six-month love story.

Political Support and Kerala's Stance

While taking part in the ceremony, Sivankutty said it was a proud moment for the state.

"Marriage happens in heaven, and that heaven is Kerala. It is the real Kerala story," Sivankutty told reporters.

Earlier Concerns and Police Intervention

Earlier in the day, Bhonsle, after arriving at the Thampanoor police station here, alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown.

She was in the Kerala capital as part of a film shooting, police said.

According to police, Bhonsle and her boyfriend arrived at the police station, accompanied by the crew members of the film, alleging that her father was attempting to take her back against her will.

The couple had arrived in nearby Poovar recently in connection with the film shoot, they said.

"She insisted that she won't go with her father and made it clear that she is going to marry her boyfriend. As she is a major, she can act according to her choice," a police officer said.

Later, she left with the boyfriend and crew members, the officer added.

Her father reportedly returned to his hometown.