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Kerala Crime Branch To Investigate Dental Student's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 17:27 IST

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The Kerala Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death of a dental student in Kannur amid allegations of caste-based harassment and concerns over the initial police probe.

Key Points

  • The death of a dental student in Kannur, Kerala, is now under investigation by the state Crime Branch.
  • The decision follows allegations of caste and complexion-based harassment against the student.
  • Two faculty members have already been booked on charges of abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST Act.
  • A separate cyber case is also registered related to a loan the student availed through a mobile app.
  • The victim's family raised concerns about the initial police investigation, prompting the transfer to the Crime Branch.

The investigation into the death of a student at a private dental college in Kannur has been handed over to the state Crime Branch, authorities said on Wednesday.

An order in this regard was issued by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar based on the recommendation of the Kannur City Police Commissioner, citing the need for a comprehensive and fair probe in view of the serious allegations raised by the victim's family.

 

Student Death Sparks Investigation

The decision comes a day after various Dalit outfits held a statewide hartal demanding a comprehensive probe into Nithin Raj's death and stringent action against those responsible for it.

Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Allegations of Harassment and Abetment

Kannur police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, later booked two faculty members -- Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar -- on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that the student was subjected to caste and complexion-based harassment.

The Cyber Police had also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities.

Crime Branch To Ensure Fair Probe

The DGP, in the order issued on Wednesday, pointed out that the family of the deceased has raised several issues regarding the investigation.

"Considering the sensational nature of the case, the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) recommended transferring the probe to the State Crime Branch," the order said.

The DGP further stated that the Crime Branch will register the cases at its police station and entrust the investigation to a competent officer or a team with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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