Kerala: Car of CPI(M) Rebel Supporter Set Ablaze After Elections

Post-election violence in Kerala escalates as a CPI(M) rebel supporter's car is torched, highlighting rising tensions and political unrest in the Kannur district.

Key Points A car belonging to a CPI(M) rebel supporter was partially burnt in Mathamangalam, Kerala, following recent Assembly elections.

The victim suspects the attack is linked to his social media support for a CPI(M) rebel leader who ran as an independent candidate.

A shed owned by the CPI(M) rebel leader was also set on fire, indicating escalating post-election tensions.

Multiple incidents of violence have been reported across Kannur district after the Assembly elections.

Police have registered multiple cases of violence in Payyannur, Mayyil, and Mattannur following the election results.

A car belonging to a CPI(M) rebel supporter was partially burnt at Madamangalam in Mathamangalam here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the house of M K Narayanan at Peroor in Mathamangalam around midnight.

Narayanan has lodged a complaint with the Peringome police station and a preliminary investigation has been launched, officials said.

According to police, Narayanan, amid heavy rain and strong winds, woke up and noticed people moving around inside his house's compound. When he rushed out, they fled from the spot.

However, his car was found partially burnt, allegedly by the miscreants.

Police said the complainant suspects that the attack could be linked to his social media posts supporting CPI(M) rebel leader V Kunhikrishnan, who contested as an Independent candidate backed by the UDF in Payyannur.

Escalating Post-Election Tensions

Meanwhile, a shed on land owned by Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur was also set on fire by unidentified persons on Friday night.

Following the conclusion of Assembly elections on Thursday, multiple incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of Kannur district.

The house of a CPI(M) leader who supported Kunhikrishnan was also attacked and his car was burnt in Payyannur.

Multiple cases of violence were registered at Payyannur, Mayyil and Mattannur police stations after the election.