Kerala Court Jails CPI(M) Workers For Bomb Attack

A Kerala court has sentenced ten CPI(M) cadres to jail for their involvement in a 2011 bomb attack targeting RSS-BJP workers, highlighting ongoing political tensions in the region.

Key Points Ten CPI(M) cadres were sentenced for attempting to murder RSS-BJP workers in a 2011 bomb attack in Kerala.

One accused, T V Binu, received a 25-year sentence for throwing the bomb.

The remaining nine accused received 10-year sentences.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over the opening of an RSS branch and prior clashes.

A sessions court here on Saturday sentenced 10 CPI(M) cadres for varying jail terms under different sections for a total of 25 years for attempting to murder RSS-BJP workers by throwing a bomb at their vehicle back in November 2011.

Details of the Sentencing

Taliparamba Additional District and Sessions Judge Prasanth K N sentenced the 10 to varying jail terms under various provisions of the IPC and the Explosives Act, public prosecutor U Rameshan said.

The court directed that the second accused, T V Binu also known as Urumban Binu, will have to serve the sentences consecutively, as he was the one who threw the bomb, and therefore, he will remain in jail for 25 years, the prosecutor said.

Sentences for Other Accused

The remaining nine accused -- M K Pradeepkumar, P P Sathyan, P V Baburaj -- a CPI(M) panchayat member, E V Vinod Kumar, Vijayan, K P Suresh, Toby, Janardhanan K V and Sivaprakash -- will have to serve only 10 years, the highest of the varying punishments, as their sentences will run concurrently, the prosecutor said.

A fine of Rs 2.6 lakh was imposed on each of the convicts by the court, the prosecutor added.

Background of the Attack

The incident occurred on November 27, 2011, when a bomb was thrown at the vehicle carrying RSS-BJP workers near Thimiri College here, the prosecutor said.

The bomb was thrown following heated arguments over the opening of an RSS branch in the area, he said, adding that a clash had taken place in the area between the two sides a day before the incident.

According to the prosecution, there were 30 workers in the vehicle, and nine of them were seriously injured in the attack.

Under Indian law, charges related to attempted murder and use of explosives can carry significant penalties. The investigation likely involved gathering forensic evidence and witness testimonies to establish the culpability of the accused in the coordinated attack.