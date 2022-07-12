News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kerala

Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2022 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bombs were hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Payyannur area of this northern district of Kerala on Tuesday with the party accusing Communist Party of India-Marxist of carrying out the attack.

IMAGE: Bomb squad examines the RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur. Photograph: ANI

The incident occurred around 1.00 AM, police said.

The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said.

 

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits, they added.

The RSS has accused CPI-M workers of 'carrying out' the attack.

According to CCTV visuals of the attack several explosions could be seen within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI-M's state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and the attacker in that case is yet to be identified by police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Kannur, India's political murder capital?
Is Kannur, India's political murder capital?
'Hindu consolidation won't work in Kerala'
'Hindu consolidation won't work in Kerala'
'CPI-M is enemy number one'
'CPI-M is enemy number one'
Youngest Rajapaksa brother stopped from fleeing Lanka
Youngest Rajapaksa brother stopped from fleeing Lanka
Wimbledon champ Djokovic hopes to play in Aus Open
Wimbledon champ Djokovic hopes to play in Aus Open
Delhi vs Centre: SC to hear control of services plea
Delhi vs Centre: SC to hear control of services plea
India logs 13,615 new Covid cases, active tally rise
India logs 13,615 new Covid cases, active tally rise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Tension in Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M HQ

Tension in Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M HQ

Kerala Needs To Confront Reality

Kerala Needs To Confront Reality

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances