Kerala CM lifts SDRF gag order on scientists' landslide interactions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed chief secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

IMAGE: Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, propelled by collaborative efforts by the Armed Forces, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration, in Wayanad, Kerala, August 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement on Thursday night, Vijayan said the news that the SDMA had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.

"The state government does not have such a policy," the chief minister said.

"The chief secretary has been directed to immediately intervene and withdraw the communication that conveyed such a message," he said.

Earlier, the scientific community had strongly protested against the note prepared by state relief commissioner and principal secretary, disaster management, Tinku Biswal which directed all science and technology institutions in the state not to undertake any field visits to Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad, where several people were killed in the devastating landslides on Tuesday.

The note said that the scientific community should restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media.

It also stated that prior permission from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority was required to undertake any studies in the disaster-affected area.

The massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning, killing at least 190 people and injuring many. With nearly 200 people missing, the death toll is expected to rise.