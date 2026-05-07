Kerala Win, Assam Loss Exposes Congress Crisis

If current trends persist, the Congress risks becoming increasingly regionally concentrated, dependent on a handful of states rather than functioning as a truly pan-India political force.

IMAGE: Congress supporters in New Delhi celebrate their party's win in Kerala, May 4, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points 'We have been riding on alliances for too long. That model is now under stress.'

'The issue is not just that we lost in Assam -- it is that we could not emerge as the default alternative.'

'We are fighting with legacy structures in a transformed political environment.'

The 2026 assembly election results have left the Indian National Congress confronting a reality that is as encouraging as it is unsettling: A decisive revival in Kerala alongside structural warning signs in Tamil Nadu and Assam that cut far deeper than routine electoral defeat.

While the Congress celebrates a return to power in Kerala through the United Democratic Front, the verdicts in Tamil Nadu and Assam are being read within the party as signals of a more profound strategic drift -- one that raises questions about its adaptability in a rapidly evolving political landscape.

Tamil Nadu's Shifting Political Landscape

IMAGE: TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake a claim to form the Tamil Nadu government at Lok Bhavan in Chennai, May 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Tamil Nadu, the setback is not immediately visible in terms of seats alone but is far more structural in nature.

For decades, the Congress has operated as a junior partner to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, leveraging the Dravidian party's dominance to maintain relevance in the state.

That ecosystem has now been dramatically disrupted. The rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has not merely dented the ruling alliance but fundamentally altered the state's political grammar.

In the 234-member assembly, the TVK surged ahead with 108 seats, decisively outpacing both the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, effectively collapsing the decades-old bipolar contest that defined Tamil Nadu politics.

"This is not just an anti-incumbency verdict -- it is a restructuring of political space," a senior Congress functionary in New Delhi said, conceding that the party now finds itself "neither the principal challenger nor a decisive ally." That distinction matters.

In a triangular contest, smaller parties tend to be squeezed out as voters gravitate towards dominant personalities and clearer alternatives.

For the Congress, this means shrinking bargaining power in alliances, reduced seat-sharing leverage, and a diminished ability to influence the political narrative.

The deeper concern lies in what party insiders describe as an "identity vacuum".

Tamil Nadu's politics is anchored in strong ideological and cultural currents -- the Dravidian movement, regional pride, and now a rising personality-driven populism.

The Congress, by contrast, lacks a distinct state-specific ideological anchor.

"We have been riding on alliances for too long. That model is now under stress," admitted another leader, pointing to the challenge of building an independent base in a state where political identity is sharply defined.

Assam's Missed Opportunity

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Gaurav Gogoi, president, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/ANI Photo

If Tamil Nadu represents marginalisation, Assam presents a different but equally troubling picture -- one of missed opportunity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, led in the state by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has not only retained power but consolidated it, leading comfortably in a majority of seats and heading towards a third consecutive term.

The Congress, once the dominant force in Assam, has been unable to convert the Opposition space into a viable path to power.

"The issue is not just that we lost -- it is that we could not emerge as the default alternative," a party strategist observed.

Assam's political arena is no longer a straightforward bipolar contest. Alongside the Congress and the BJP, regional forces such as the All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad continue to command significant pockets of influence, fragmenting the Opposition vote.

This fragmentation has repeatedly undercut Congress prospects, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

Equally significant is the leadership gap. While the BJP has successfully built a strong, centralised leadership structure in the state, the Congress is still in the process of rebuilding its organisational depth.

"We are fighting with legacy structures in a transformed political environment," said a senior leader, acknowledging that the party lacks both a compelling state-level face and a narrative that extends beyond opposing the BJP.

The BJP's consolidation in Assam is also rooted in a combination of welfare delivery, identity politics and organisational reach -- factors that have reshaped voter alignments.

For the Congress, this has meant the steady erosion of traditional support bases without a corresponding expansion into new constituencies.

"The voter is not waiting for us to reorganise -- we are losing ground in real time," a former state office-bearer remarked.

Broader Implications for Congress

IMAGE: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera in a jubilant mood as the Congress leads the Kerala assembly elections 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Taken together, Tamil Nadu and Assam point to a deeper pattern that goes beyond isolated state results.

The Congress is increasingly losing what political analysts describe as "ecosystems of relevance".

In Tamil Nadu, the alliance framework that sustained it is weakening; in Assam, the Opposition space it seeks to lead is fragmented.

This dual challenge places the party in an awkward position -- struggling to function both as a lead political force and as a dependable alliance partner.

The emergence of new political actors further complicates the picture.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijay's rapid rise represents a new-age, personality-driven challenge that cuts across traditional ideological lines.

In Assam, the interplay of regional parties alongside the BJP creates a multi-layered contest.

"We are no longer in a binary fight in many states. That requires a completely different strategy," a Congress leader said.

The contrast with Kerala is instructive. There, the Congress-led UDF benefited from a clear bipolar contest, a cohesive alliance structure and strong anti-incumbency against the Left Democratic Front. But party leaders privately acknowledge that this 'Kerala model' is not easily replicable in states where political competition is fragmented or personality-driven.

"Kerala shows what works under ideal conditions. Tamil Nadu and Assam show what happens when those conditions don't exist," an analyst noted.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a campaign rally in Alappuzha, Kerala, April 4, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy K C Venugopal/X

In the short term, the Kerala victory offers the Congress a morale boost and a governance platform. But the broader electoral map has reduced its leverage in shaping national opposition politics.

In the medium term, the party faces the challenge of crafting state-specific strategies --rebuilding leadership and organisational coherence in Assam, while attempting to carve out an independent political identity in Tamil Nadu.

The long-term implications are more existential. If current trends persist, the Congress risks becoming increasingly regionally concentrated, dependent on a handful of states rather than functioning as a truly pan-India political force.

"This is not just about winning or losing elections. It is about redefining what the Congress stands for in different regions," a senior leader said.

IMAGE: Congress workers celebrate with a langar following the party's victory in Kerala. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The 2026 verdict, therefore, is not merely a snapshot of electoral outcomes but a mirror reflecting deeper shifts in Indian politics -- towards fragmentation, personality-driven mobilisation and region-specific narratives.

For the Congress, Tamil Nadu signals a crisis of relevance, Assam a crisis of capacity.

Together, they underscore a central challenge: The party's future may depend less on defeating its rivals and more on reinventing itself in a political landscape that is no longer structured around its past strengths.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff