Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Apologises to Mammootty for Online Attacks

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has apologised to Malayalam superstar Mammootty after the actor faced online backlash for his visit to a Wayanad township, highlighting the intersection of politics, social media, and celebrity in Kerala.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday publicly apologised to Malayalam superstar Mammootty for the online attacks he faced on social media following a controversy related to his recent visit to the newly constructed Wayanad township.

Speaking at a public function here, the chief minister said it was unfortunate that the actor was subjected to abuse online and added that he should never have been insulted.

"If the great actor of Malayalam cinema has felt hurt or distressed due to such a campaign, especially if it is believed that any persons associated with the CPI(M) were involved, I publicly apologise to him," Vijayan said.

Vijayan's public apology came a day after senior leaders of the ruling CPI(M) had sought to play down a raging row over alleged online attacks against Mammootty following his visit to Wayanad on Saturday.

The issue had surfaced after Mammootty expressed displeasure towards the party's Wayanad district secretary, K Rafeeq, for accompanying him during his personal visit to the township on Saturday.

According to reports, the actor, generally considered a fellow traveller of the Marxist party, asked Rafeeq why he was standing close to him and said people might think he had come there for the ruling party.

Following this, the actor faced intense online attacks allegedly from left-leaning social media handles.

Chief Minister's Explanation

Referring to the row, the chief minister said Mammootty had visited the Wayanad township on his own initiative without informing the government or any political party and had gone there with good intentions to see the project.

Vijayan said the actor, known for his humanitarian and social engagements, had travelled from Chennai to Kozhikode early in the morning and then proceeded to Wayanad to see the township and interact with residents.

According to Vijayan, Rafeeq had accompanied the actor at the site, and Mammootty had merely made a personal remark that he had not come there at anyone's invitation and that being seen constantly with political leaders could lead to unnecessary controversies.

The remark, which was not made before cameras, was later circulated after being recorded by someone and was subsequently turned into a controversy, with claims that the actor had insulted the district secretary, he said.

Vijayan said the developments triggered large-scale attacks against the actor on social media, which he described as "extremely unfortunate".

"Mammootty had gone there only with a good intention to see a model project completed in the state. Many people visit such places without informing the government or political parties. Turning it into a controversy was unnecessary," the chief minister added.

Resolution of the Issue

When the political opponents started targeting the CPI (M) over the alleged online attack against Mammootty, Rafeeq himself had come up with a Facebook post on Sunday, urging everyone to end debates and arguments related to the issue.

He had said Mammootty called him personally and clarified these matters.

"Mammootty has personally clarified to me that he never intended to insult me," he had said.

Mammootty's Visit to Wayanad

Mammootty on Saturday paid an unexpected visit to the newly built township for landslide survivors in this hill district and interacted with residents and officials there.

The actor visited a few completed houses in the township, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week, and spoke to beneficiaries and other local people.

The 'Amaram' actor later said the township reflected the collective effort and compassion of the people of Kerala for those who had lost everything in the landslide disaster. What we see here is the compassion and social capital of the people of Kerala, he said.

Survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide got a fresh lease of life as the Kerala government handed over new homes to 178 families on March 1.

Chief Minister Vijayan inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township constructed at Elton Estate here, marking the end of a long period of displacement for the families who had been living in rented and temporary accommodation.

As part of the first phase, 178 houses were handed over to families whose homes were destroyed in the July 30, 2024, disaster.