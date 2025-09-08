HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Driver can't be presumed drunk based on smell of liquor alone: HC

Driver can't be presumed drunk based on smell of liquor alone: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 08, 2025 22:17 IST

The Uttarakhand high court has held a driver cannot be presumed to be under the influence of alcohol merely on the basis of smell of liquor without scientific proof.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
 

Justice Alok Mahra said unless a blood or breath test establishes that the driver's alcohol level exceeded the legally prescribed limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, it cannot be proved that the vehicle was driven under the influence of alcohol.

In 2016, a road accident at SIIDCUL Chowk, Rudrapur resulted in the death of 39-year-old cyclist Jai Kishore Mishra.

He was employed with Neem Metal Products Limited, Pantnagar, and earned ?35,000 monthly.

His wife, children and parents claimed a compensation of ?75 lakh.

In January 2019, the trial court ordered the insurance company to pay about ?21 lakh in compensation, but also granted it the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's driver and owner, since the doctor said the driver "reeked of alcohol".

The high court, however, observed no blood or urine test was conducted and ruled mere smell or suspicion was not legal proof of inebriation.

As a result, the presumption of drunken driving was held to be baseless.

The court said under such circumstances, the insurance company would be liable to pay the entire compensation, and it would have no right to recover the amount from the driver or owner.

The court also ordered the release of the bank guarantee deposited by the appellant. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
