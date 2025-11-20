Bus driver saves passengers despite suffering fatal heart attack

The driver of a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while driving on the Koraput-Sunabeda stretch, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased driver, P Sai Krishna (44), however, ensured the safety of over 30 passengers on board, as he brought the bus to a safe halt, despite severe pain in his chest, they said.

The bus was travelling from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri in Odisha.

Krishna suffered a heart attack near Dumuriput on the Koraput-Sunabeda stretch, a police officer said.

After reaching Koraput, he was rushed to the SLN Medical College and Hospital, wherer doctors declared him dead.

An OSRTC official said the co-driver later took charge of the bus and safely transported the passengers to Malkangiri.

Krishna was posted at the OSRTC Vizianagaram depot. He is survived by wife and two sons.