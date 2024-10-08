News
Home  » News » Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...

Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2024 16:28 IST
With the Bharatiya Janata Party racing ahead in Haryana as per the early trends, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the "biggest lesson" of the poll results is that one should never be "overconfident" in the elections.

IMAGE: AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP looks forward to a comfortable win in Haryana, leading in 48 of the 90 assembly seats.

"Let us see what the results are in Haryana. The biggest lesson of this is that one should never be overconfident in the elections," said Kejriwal addressing a gathering of the AAP municipal councillors.

"No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough," he added.

 

The AAP failed to reach a pre-poll alliance in Haryana with the Congress due to disagreement over number of seats to be contested by it.

It independently contested 89 of the total 90 seats in the state after its demand for being given 9 seats was turned down by the Congress.

The AAP candidates were trailing on almost all the seats behind their BJP and Congress opponents.

Kejriwal had earlier during the poll campaign in Haryana asserted that no government would be formed in the state without the AAP's support.

He asked the party councillors to work hard for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year and ensure that the garbage was properly collected and disposed of from their wards.

"You will have the most important role in this (Delhi) election. We will win the elections just if you ensure there is proper garbage collection and disposal from your areas which is a very basic thing," said the former Delhi chief minister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
