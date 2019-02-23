Kejriwal to go on indefinite fast from March 1 for full statehood to Delhi

February 23, 2019 18:10 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 to press the demand for full statehood to Delhi.

Addressing the budget session of Delhi assembly, Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the Centre and said the Delhi government is unable to perform its duties towards people of the city because it lacked power.

“I will sit on an indefinite hunger strike for full statehood to Delhi from March. People have given us so much that even if we have to sacrifice our lives for them, it is immaterial,” Kejriwal told the House.

He claimed the people of Delhi were facing “injustice and humiliation” since independence because the government elected by them lacked power to work for them.

“The elected government of Delhi cannot give people justice, work for them and take up development works because it lacks power and the central government obstructs its functioning. Is the value of Delhi voters less than other states?” he questioned.

He said the Centre has control over Delhi Police, municipal corporations and Delhi Development Authority, which is why people “were suffering due to high crime rate, insanitation and lack of development”.