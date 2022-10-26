News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal seeks photos of Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency notes

Kejriwal seeks photos of Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency notes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2022 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesh and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes.

He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other.

 

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesh on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesh on its currency note.

"When Indonesia can, why can't we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes," he said.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The Delhi chief minister also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's pollution levels.

"We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejri's lesson: Only a 'Hinduised' Hindu can stop Modi
Kejri's lesson: Only a 'Hinduised' Hindu can stop Modi
Kejriwal chants 'Jai Shri Ram' amid conversion row
Kejriwal chants 'Jai Shri Ram' amid conversion row
'Kejriwal's campaign was Modi minus Hindutva'
'Kejriwal's campaign was Modi minus Hindutva'
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
England, NZ in waiting but SL harbour semis hopes
England, NZ in waiting but SL harbour semis hopes
Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Own Goal! Europe's Protests Over Qatar's Human Rights
Own Goal! Europe's Protests Over Qatar's Human Rights
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

Kejriwal is a true follower of BJP ideology

Kejriwal is a true follower of BJP ideology

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances