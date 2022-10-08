News
Rediff.com  » News » God sent me to finish off Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal

God sent me to finish off Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 20:31 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off "descendants" of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting in Dahod. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter

Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

"I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task-- to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," he said.

 

"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
