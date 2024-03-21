News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal fails to get protection from coercive action

Kejriwal fails to get protection from coercive action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2024 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Thursday refused to grant Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the Aam Aadmi Party leader's application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing.

"We have heard both sides and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent is at liberty to file reply," the bench said.

 

The application for interim relief forms part of Kejriwal's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate's summonses issued to him for questioning.

Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

During the hearing, the senior counsel for the AAP chief also sought deferment of the summons issued for today.

"It is already over. Time is over. He is not attending," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said.

Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, calling the summonses illegal.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering while formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the other accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
We need 'desh bhakt' not 'andh bhakt': Kejriwal
We need 'desh bhakt' not 'andh bhakt': Kejriwal
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz
Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kejriwal gets bail in ED cases for skipping summons

Kejriwal gets bail in ED cases for skipping summons

Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case

Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances