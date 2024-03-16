News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal gets bail in ED cases for skipping summons

Kejriwal gets bail in ED cases for skipping summons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 16, 2024 12:37 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.

"Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said.

The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal.

 

The ED has filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
