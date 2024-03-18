News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case

Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 18, 2024 10:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the ED to target Kejriwal.

 

The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
