HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kejriwal And Family Cast Votes

Kejriwal And Family Cast Votes

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
Share:

February 05, 2025 18:31 IST

Aam Aadmi Party national Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family voted in the Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, his parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi and son Pulkit cast their votes at the Lady Irwin senior secondary school in New Delhi.

"My parents were very excited to cast their votes," Kejriwal told the media waiting outside the polling booth.

"People of Delhi are very intelligent. We trust them. They don't tolerate gundagardi," Sunita Kejriwal added.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma and the Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, whose mother Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's and India's longest serving woman chief minister.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal, parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit Kejriwal on their way to cast their votes. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Kejriwals show the election staff their election i-cards before casting their votes.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal shows off his inked finger after casting his vote.

 

IMAGE: And the Kejriwals have voted.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote
Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
How Many Crorepatis In Delhi Polls?
How Many Crorepatis In Delhi Polls?
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Sinful Strawberry Desserts!

webstory image 2

In Which City Is the Most English Spoken? Or French?

webstory image 3

Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!

VIDEOS

Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh Mela1:32

Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh Mela

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar0:23

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking holy dip in Prayagraj2:55

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD