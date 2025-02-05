Kejriwal And Family Cast Votes

Aam Aadmi Party national Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family voted in the Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, his parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi and son Pulkit cast their votes at the Lady Irwin senior secondary school in New Delhi.

"My parents were very excited to cast their votes," Kejriwal told the media waiting outside the polling booth.

"People of Delhi are very intelligent. We trust them. They don't tolerate gundagardi," Sunita Kejriwal added.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma and the Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, whose mother Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's and India's longest serving woman chief minister.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal, parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit Kejriwal on their way to cast their votes. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Kejriwals show the election staff their election i-cards before casting their votes.

IMAGE: Kejriwal shows off his inked finger after casting his vote.

IMAGE: And the Kejriwals have voted.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com