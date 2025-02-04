How Many Crorepatis In Delhi Polls?

Polling for the Delhi assembly's 70 seats will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray.

IMAGE: Polling officials carrying electronic voting machines and other election material leave for the polling stations at the Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market in New Delhi on the eve of the Delhi Aassembly elections, February 4, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Financial Background

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of all the candidates analysed, 23 are crorepatis with assets over Rs 50 crores (Rs 500 million).

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have fielded 70 crorepatis each while 68 are fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party.

Criminal Records

According to the ADR data, 132 candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against them of which 81 have serious criminal cases.

The maximum number of 44 such candidates are fielded by AAP, while 29 belong to Congress and 20 belong to BJP.

Candidates Profile

When it comes to gender, 602 men are fighting the elections while 96 are women.

235 candidates are in the 41 to 50 years age group.

On the educational front, a maximum of 126 candidates are graduates.

Fact Sheet

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, the total number of voters number 1,55,24,858 (15.5 million) (As on January 06, 2025) of which 83,49,645 (8.34 million) are men and 71,73,952 (7.17 million) are women. Third gender voters number 1,261.

AAP and Congress have fielded candidates for all the seats while BJP has fielded 68 candidates

2020 Poll Outcomes

In the 2020 polls, AAP emerged as the single largest party winning 62 seats with a vote margin of 53.57%.

The BJP was a distant second, securing only 8 seats. The Congress drew a blank.

