HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote

Delhi polls: Prez Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul, Atishi vote

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 05, 2025 11:30 IST

President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were among the early voters as polling began for the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu shows her inked finger after casting her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate. in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Other prominent leaders who came out to cast their vote were Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz.

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar casts his vote at a polling booth set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent. Photograph: ANI on X

LG Saxena said after casting his vote, "It is a festival of democracy. I appeal to all Delhiites to participate in this festival. Today is a day of duty, not a holiday."

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, casts his vote at a polling station in Nirman Bhawan. Photograph: ANI on X

AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit, and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also exercised their franchise soon after voting began at 7 am.

Jaishankar said, "I have always been an early voter, a Delhi voter. The people are in a mood of change."

IMAGE: Delhi CM Atishi casts her vote at a polling booth in Kalkaji. Photograph: ANI on X

Delhi CM and AAP's candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple ahead of casting her vote.

"This election is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena after casting their votes at a polling booth in St Xavier's School, Raj Niwas Marg. Photograph: ANI on X

I have cast my vote for better Delhi and for better life of people. I appeal to voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities,

AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency Manish Sisodia said.

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with his wife Lakshmi Puri, joins party workers at the party's help desk outside the polling station in Anand Niketan. Photograph: ANI on X

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

IMAGE: AAP Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia show their inked finger outside a polling booth at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be announced on February 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
How Many Crorepatis In Delhi Polls?
How Many Crorepatis In Delhi Polls?
Kejriwal booked in haryana for 'Yamuna poison' remark
Kejriwal booked in haryana for 'Yamuna poison' remark
EC censures AAP's 'pressure tactics' in rare rebuke
EC censures AAP's 'pressure tactics' in rare rebuke

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

webstory image 2

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

webstory image 3

Bed Linen 101: How Often Should You Wash?

VIDEOS

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh1:00

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating Event4:43

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating...

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote1:37

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD