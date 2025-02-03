Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi poll

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted his party will win 55 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, and reiterated his claim the BJP will discontinue all free schemes in the city if it were to come to power.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi assembly election in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Kejriwal said, "According to my estimate, the Aam Aadmi Party is going to get 55 seats but if women put in a lot of effort -- they should go out to vote and also convince the men in their family to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party -- then it can get more than 60 seats."

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

On the last day of campaigning for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal addressed a rally in south Delhi's Chhatarpur and urged people to vote for the AAP.

"Let me tell you why you have to vote for the AAP. You gave me a responsibility 10 years ago and I have done a lot of work for Delhi. There is 24-hour electricity supply for the people of Delhi," he said.

He claimed the BJP is in power in 20 states but none of these provides 24-hour power supply to its people.

"As soon as you press the 'Kamal' (lotus, the symbol of BJP) button, electricity will be gone before you reach home. The national capital has the cheapest electricity in the country. There are 200 units free and Rs 800 is being charged for 400 units. Those who want 24-hour electricity supply, press 'Jhadu's' button (symbol of AAP)," he said.

People in Harayna and Uttar Pradesh are getting Rs 5,000 electricity bill per month at least, he claimed.

"If you press the wrong button, you will have to spend Rs 5,000 on electricity bill monthly," Kejriwal said.

He further alleged the BJP is claiming it will close all mohalla clinics if it comes to power. "I have made good quality government schools for your kids. Let them have good education, then I will admit them in colleges, and will also arrange employment for them," he said.

Government schools are in a shambles in the states where the BJP is in power, he said. "If you press the wrong button, the condition of schools in Delhi and the future of your kids will be ruined."

The BJP is also saying that free bus rides scheme for women has to be stopped, he alleged.

"When we return to power, first we will make the arrangements for sending Rs 2,100 in the accounts of every woman. We will also arrange free treatment for all the elderly people both in private as well as government hospitals.

"We will make bus service free for students and there will a concession pass for the students in Delhi Metro. We have also made a scheme under which we will provide free electricity and water to the tenants in Delhi. I have made a plan to give employment to the youth," Kejriwal claimed.

He also said that the BJP is questioning the viability of his free schemes, asking from where the funds will be coming.

"I announced 10 years ago that I will make electricity, water and education free. Now, I will also fulfil my promise of giving Rs 2,100. I want to tell the BJP that I am son of a 'baniya' and know the maths. You don't worry, I will arrange the money. I have fulfilled all the promised I have made," he said.

He also claimed, "The BJP has announced that the free scheme in Delhi will be closed if they are elected to the power. The BJP saying that they will stop free facilities of electricity, water, bus ride, mohalla clinics and government schools."

"We are a party of the poor and the middle class. The BJP is a party of millionaires," Kejriwal alleged.

"They are fighting election not to do development works for you, but to give all the money of Delhi to their friends after stopping all the free schemes here. If the BJP comes to power, they will also demolish all jhuggis in Delhi," he further alleged.