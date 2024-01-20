Breathtaking! The Drung Waterfall In Baramulla
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
A rather unique cricket match.
When A Lake Freezes Over
Location: Lahaul Spiti/Manali
It becomes, like Sissu Lake in Lahaul Spiti, a winter wonderland.
A Rather Unique Cricket Match
Location: Bhopal
The match was organised for a special reason.
The cricketers wore dhoti-kurtas.
The commentary was in Sanskrit.
And this was the special prize awaiting the winning team.
C-130J's Historic Night Landing At Kargil
Location: Kargil
The IAF added a new feather in its cap when a C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.
'Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,' the IAF explained on X.
Breathtaking! Drung Waterfall In Baramulla
Location: Baramulla
The Drung waterfall is stunning, but so is the drive to reach there.
The Cricketer Who Bats, Bowls Without Arms
Location: Anantnag
Determination, proves 34-year-old Amir Hussain Lone, is all you need to achieve what you want.
That is why he is captaining Jammu and Kashmir's para cricket team.
His extraordinary life has inspired Bollywood too.
When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...
Location: Bengaluru
It's a magnificent sight to behold.
