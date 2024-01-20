IMAGE: The sun makes its annual visit to the Gavi Gangadhareshwara cave temple. Photograph: ANI

Breathtaking! The Drung Waterfall In Baramulla

A rather unique cricket match.

When A Lake Freezes Over

Location: Lahaul Spiti/Manali

It becomes, like Sissu Lake in Lahaul Spiti, a winter wonderland.

A Rather Unique Cricket Match

Location: Bhopal

The match was organised for a special reason.

The cricketers wore dhoti-kurtas.

The commentary was in Sanskrit.

And this was the special prize awaiting the winning team.

C-130J's Historic Night Landing At Kargil

Location: Kargil

The IAF added a new feather in its cap when a C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

'Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,' the IAF explained on X.

Breathtaking! Drung Waterfall In Baramulla

Location: Baramulla

The Drung waterfall is stunning, but so is the drive to reach there.

The Cricketer Who Bats, Bowls Without Arms

Location: Anantnag

Determination, proves 34-year-old Amir Hussain Lone, is all you need to achieve what you want.

That is why he is captaining Jammu and Kashmir's para cricket team.

His extraordinary life has inspired Bollywood too.

When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...

Location: Bengaluru

It's a magnificent sight to behold.

