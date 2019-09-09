KCR's son, nephew among 6 new ministers in Telangana cabinet

September 09, 2019 09:31 IST

The fresh additions come a little more than six months after his earlier cabinet expansion on February 19, reports Dasarath Reddy.

IMAGE: TRS working president KT Rama Rao seeks blessings of his father and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao after taking oath as a Cabinet minister. Photograph: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao increased the size of his Cabinet, inducting six more ministers on Sunday. The new ministers include the chief minister’s son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao, who both served as ministers in Rao’s cabinet in the first tenure of his government. The new induction comes just six months after his earlier expansion of the Cabinet on February 19.

Now, the KCR Cabinet has 18 ministers, the most in proportion to the number of MLAs in the assembly. Tamilsai Soundararajan, who took over as the governor of Telangana earlier in the day, administered oath of office to the new ministers at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The latest Cabinet expansion marks the first ever entry of two women ministers in the KCR government. Of the two women ministers, Sabita Indra Reddy, who had recently joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti worked as a minister in the Y S Rajasekhar Reddy government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The second other minister, Satyavati Rathod, was first elected as MLA on Telugu Desam Party ticket in 2009. The other two ministers are four-time MLA Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a first-time MLA from Khammam. Kamalakar had joined the TRS in 2013 while Ajay Kumar joined the ruling party in 2016. Earlier he was in the Congress party.