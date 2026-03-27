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Home  » News » Kaun Banega Crorepati Winner Arrested in Rs 2.5 Crore Flood Relief Scam

Kaun Banega Crorepati Winner Arrested in Rs 2.5 Crore Flood Relief Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 08:33 IST

Amita Singh Tomar, celebrated for her 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' win, now faces arrest in connection with a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief scam in Madhya Pradesh, raising serious questions about corruption and misuse of funds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amita Singh Tomar, a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' winner, was arrested for alleged involvement in a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief scam.
  • The scam involves the alleged transfer of flood relief funds into fake bank accounts for embezzlement in Baroda tehsil.
  • Tomar was arrested in Gwalior and has been lodged in a jail in Shivpuri after her anticipatory bail appeals were rejected.
  • 22 patwaris and one tehsildar have been arrested in connection with the 2021 flood relief scam, with 110 people named in the FIR.

A woman tehsildar who gained national fame after winning Rs 50 lakh on the television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for her alleged involvement in a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief "scam", officials said.

Amita Singh Tomar was arrested on Thursday in the 2021 alleged irregularities that took place in Baroda tehsil here, an official said, adding she has been lodged in a jail in neighbouring Shivpuri after being produced in court.

 

"A team led by Baroda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Avneet Sharma arrested Tomar from her home in Gwalior's Chandravadni Naka. Tomar was the tehsildar of Vijaypur but was removed from the post by Collector Arpit Verma on Wednesday," the official said.

Tomar had applied earlier for anticipatory bail in the high court as well as the Supreme Court, but her appeals were rejected, he said.

Details of the Flood Relief Scam

The official said 22 patwaris (revenue officials) and one tehsildar have been arrested so far in the 2021 flood relief 'scam', which involves Rs 2.5 crore being allegedly transferred into fake bank accounts for the purpose of embezzlement.

Some 110 persons have been named in the FIR in the matter, he added.

The case is being probed by the SDOP of Baroda, a tehsil in Sheopur district, said Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

"Tomar had been absent from her duties, and a police team subsequently traced her and arrested her in Gwalior," the SP said.

Tomar had won Rs 50 lakh as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati, or KBC, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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