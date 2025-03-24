Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi retires after 8 decades

Kalamandalam Gopi, the esteemed Kathakali artist renowned for his flawless portrayal of classical characters for nearly eight decades, has announced his retirement from the stage due to health concerns on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Considered as a synonym of perfection in the classical dance drama in the state, the maestro, 'Gopi Asan' for his admirers, has been active in stage till recent years. The 87-year-old Padma Shri awardee said he is forced to retire now due to his age-related difficulties.

"I am suffering from several physical difficulties, especially in my legs. As far as Kathakali is concerned the strength of legs is very important. We cannot do anything on the stage if our legs are weak," Gopi told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said his mind does not allow him to make any adjustments in the performance and cheat the audience.

"I don't want to cause any pain in the minds of audience through my performances. I fear it would happen If I continue in my present health position," he said.

"So, to spare my audience any further discomfort, I decided to withdraw from the stage," he added.

The exponent also thanked his masters for the blessings they showered upon him throughout his decades-long career.

Whether for his virtuous roles or villainous characters, Kalamandalam Gopi has a huge fan following from various walks of life.

Born on May 21, 1937 at Kothachira in Palakkad district, Gopi started off his Kathakali training at Kerala Kalamandalam, a centre for learning Indian performing arts located in Cheruthuruthi.

He got a chance to be groomed under a number of iconic masters including Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair and Keezhpadam Kumaran Nair.