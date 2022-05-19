News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri Pandits Demand: Out Of Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandits Demand: Out Of Kashmir

By Rediff News Bureau
May 19, 2022 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar continued their protests on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the wake of the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir police had resorted to a baton charge and firing of tear gas shells to disperse the Kashmiri Pandits protesting against Rahul Bhat's murder.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Kashmiri Pandits' protests.

 

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits stage a sit-in protest in Srinagar on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Last Friday, May 13, the Kashmiri Pandits had staged a sit-in protest after Rahul Bhat's killing the previous day. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Protestors shouts slogans during their protest, May 13, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Later, the protestors tried to march towards Srinagar airport.

 

IMAGE: Police and CRPF personnel foiled the Pandits march towards Srinagar airport firing teargas shells, probably the first time such a deterrent has been deployed against the Kashmiri Pandits.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel blocked the road to foil the Kshmiri Pandits marching to Srinagar airport.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com

 
