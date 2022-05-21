News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi issue: HC defers hearing till July 6

Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi issue: HC defers hearing till July 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2022 00:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue till July 6.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi on Friday. Photograph: / Rediff.com

After hearing a length petition filed by the Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid of Varanasi and other connected matters, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the case till July 6.

The original suit was filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991, seeking restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

 

Counsel appearing on behalf of the temple, Vijay Shankar Rastogi, submitted that the Uttar Pradesh Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assemble came into force on January 28, 1983.

He relied upon the definition of the temple mentioned in sub section 9 of section 4 of the Act.

The definition states the temple of Adi Vishweshwar, popularly known as the Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple, situated in the city of Varanasi, which is used as a place of public religious worship and dedicated to or for the benefit of or used as of right by the Hindus as a place of public religious worship of the Jyotirlinga.

Rastogi argued that rights of ownership of this temple and its endowment are vested in the deity of Sri Kashi Vishwanath, i.e., Lord Vishweshwar, which is itself mentioned in section 5 of the Act.

The 'Linga' situated in this temple is 'Swayambhu' and also 'Jyotirlinga', and the 'Jyotirlinga' has a long religious history which has also been mentioned in the Puranas, he said.

It was further argued that the validity of Act had been challenged up to the Supreme Court, which in the case of Sri Adi Visheshwara of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi, and others vs the State of Uttar Pradesh and others, affirmed the validity of the Act and held that the idol of Lord Shiva in Varanasi on the banks of the Ganges is one of the five Jyotirlingas in India believed to be self-incarnated (Swayam Bhuva).

However due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded on Friday.

On April 8, 2021, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee comprising two Hindu, two Muslim members and an archaeological expert, to oversee a 'comprehensive physical survey' of the centuries-old Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The petitioners challenged the order passed by the Varanasi court in the high court, saying it was illegal and without jurisdiction as the high court had reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the suit pending in the Varanasi court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gyanvapi: Can ascertain religious character, says SC
Gyanvapi: Can ascertain religious character, says SC
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
Djokovic hoping to peak in time for title defence
Djokovic hoping to peak in time for title defence
Superbet Rapid tourney: Anand continues bull run
Superbet Rapid tourney: Anand continues bull run
Labourer killed, 9 trapped as J-K tunnel collapses
Labourer killed, 9 trapped as J-K tunnel collapses
IPL 2022: Dhoni sums up CSK's season
IPL 2022: Dhoni sums up CSK's season
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'I'm a bit Muslim because I'm a real Hindu'

'I'm a bit Muslim because I'm a real Hindu'

'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'

'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances