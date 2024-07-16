Karnataka to reserve 100% Group C-D posts in private firms for locals

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah with State Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CM said the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Monday.

'The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state,' Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X.

He said it was his government's wish that Kannadigas be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in their state and not be deprived of jobs in 'Kannada land'.

'We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas,' the chief minister said.

According to sources in the law department, the bill will be tabled on Thursday in the assembly.