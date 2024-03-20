Dissidence rocks Karnataka BJP over LS candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party's first list of 20 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has caused dissidence among leaders in the state with few claiming that they would switch over to Congress.

IMAGE: Former deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, January 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, a staunch RSS supporter, has revolted against the party.

Eshwarappa went all out against the former chief minister and BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa after his son K E Kantesh could not make it to the list of candidates announced by the high command a week ago.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP leader wanted a ticket for his son from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, but the party fielded the sitting MLA and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from there.

Upset over the development, Eshwarappa announced that he would contest the elections from Shivamogga against Yediyurappa's elder son B Y Vijayendra as a mark of protest against ‘dynastic politics in Karnataka'.

In an interview to PTI, Eshwarappa alleged that the BJP is in bad shape in Karnataka.

"People and the workers are in favour of the BJP but the system here is bad. What is our Narendra Modi ji saying? The Congress party is in the hands of one family. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi… the central Congress is being controlled by one family. Same situation in Karnataka. Karnataka's BJP is in control of one family. We have to protest this," the 75-year-old leader said.

He even charged that those standing in favour of Hindutva are being sidelined, be it C T Ravi, Pratap Simha, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal or Sadananda Gowda.

"Under any circumstances, I will have to fight the election, which I will do," Eshwarappa said.

Former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda who was initially reluctant to contest the Lok Sabha elections, has suddenly expressed his strong desire to fight the polls.

On Tuesday he even hinted that he might consider joining Congress and make his decision public in a press conference on Wednesday.

In Koppal, two-time BJP MLA Karadi Sanganna is upset over being denied a ticket. The party has decided to field Dr Basavaraj Kyavator.

An angry Sanganna said he too is in touch with Congress leaders "but no decision has been taken yet".

"I will not decide now. We have a meeting with our party leaders on Thursday. I will go with whatever our leaders will suggest whether to stay in the party or join Congress," Sanganna told reporters.

The BJP has fielded V Somanna from Tumakuru, which has enraged former Karnataka Minister J C Madhuswamy, who had expressed his displeasure.

"I am pained that he (Yediyurappa) did not stand for me and back my candidature. Now I am thinking about whether to stay in this party or not when there is no protection here. I will discuss with my workers what to do next," Madhuswamy said.

He, however, noted that "Congress is not a safe zone".

"When there is confusion among leaders in public life, only people can judge better. I will call a meeting and ask them what to do next," Madhuswamy said.

He even said he had said in clear terms that he would not work for Somanna.

Karnataka goes to polls in two phases, April 26 and May 7.