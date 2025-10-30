HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension in Bengaluru

Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 17:23 IST

x

A police sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended after a grieving father's social media post about facing harassment and corruption went viral.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Parivartan Sharma/Reuters

Sivakumar K, a retired chief financial officer of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), shared his harrowing experience following the death of his 34-year-old daughter from a brain haemorrhage in September, in a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

 

In the now-deleted post, Sivakumar had alleged that he was forced to pay bribe at every stage, for an ambulance, for an FIR copy, at the cremation, and for the death certificate (to corporation staff).

He had levelled allegations against the officer and a personnel at the Bellandur police station for demanding bribes and showing arrogance. "I had money I paid, what will the poor do?" he asked in the post.

Expressing anguish over the Sivakumar's experience, many have sought action by tagging posts on 'X' to the accounts of Bengaluru city police and deputy commissioner of police Whitefield.

The DCP's office replied on the official 'X' account, assuring that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals involved.

On Thursday, the DCP office posted, "In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar's tweet (post), one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended."

"The police department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Another suicide note': New twist in Maha doc suicide case
'Another suicide note': New twist in Maha doc suicide case
Satara woman doctor ends life, alleges rape by cops
Satara woman doctor ends life, alleges rape by cops
'Doctor who killed self after rape asked to change medical reports'
'Doctor who killed self after rape asked to change medical reports'
Cop accused of rape in Maharashtra doctor's suicide note held
Cop accused of rape in Maharashtra doctor's suicide note held
B'luru horror: Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror
B'luru horror: Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

webstory image 2

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 3

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

VIDEOS

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans0:56

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating ruckus7:25

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia1:25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO